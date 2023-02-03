Here’s Latto’s Prediction for Who Will Win the Best New Artist Grammy

Latto opened up about her prediction for best new artist, who she plans to bring to the Grammys and more during her interview with Billboard News. Sporting a fire-engine red pantsuit, the “Big Energy” rapper discussed her two nominations — best new artist and best melodic rap performance — saying that despite her start in 2016, she still categorizes herself as a new artist.

“Every month I feel like I’m constantly evolving,” she explains. “Especially the content I’m about to roll out — it’s a whole fresh new me.”

Latto recently released one of her raciest leaked tracks, “Another Nasty Song,” after the snippet gained traction online and was demanded by fans, including fellow rapper Cardi B. The song came on the heels of her collaborative single “FTCU” alongside GloRIlla and late rapper Gangsta Boo.

One of 10 best new artist nominees — including Muni Long, Anitta, Omar Apollo and DOMi & JD Beck — Latto bet on herself as the winner of the category. That is, before she found out that in an earlier Billboard News interview, fellow nominee Anitta said Latto would come out on top. “I don’t want her to say that or think that,” Latto said before changing her prediction. “I think Anitta is gonna win!”

When it comes to who the burgeoning star is bringing to music’s biggest night, it’s a no-brainer. Latto, who is extremely family-oriented, recruited her mother, Misti, and sister Brooklyn Nikole to be by her side, win or lose. “My mama, she too humble. So I’m telling her take my card, go get you something, she’s like, ‘No!'” Latto shares. “I’m like, ‘Girl, this is the Grammys!'”

The rapper is understandably excited for her Grammy nominations, sharing that she’ll be documenting every moment of the night. “I’m gonna have to tell my kids about me going to the Grammys for the first time,” she adds.

The 2023 Grammys will take place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, and broadcasts live on CBS while streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+ on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.