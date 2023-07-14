Could Regional Mexican Music Finally Dominate the Latin Grammys?

Regional Mexican music — an umbrella term given to the broad range of subgenres with folk roots that include banda, mariachi, norteño and corridos — has long been absent from the main categories of the Latin Grammy Awards. Though regional Mexican has its own field with five categories, a living regional Mexican artist hasn’t taken home the trophy for album, record or song of the year in the 23-year history of the Latin Grammys. (Juan Gabriel won posthumously in 2016 for Los Dúo, Vol. 2.)

The absence reflects an unspoken stigma: Regional Mexican is considered unsophisticated music for the masses and, therefore, unworthy of a win in the Big Four categories. Only one act associated with the genre — Monterrey, Mexico, DJ collective 3BallMTY — has won a Big Four award (best new artist), and that was over a decade ago in 2012.

But now, with a 42.1% increase in consumption of regional Mexican music year over year, according to Luminate, the genre’s crossover may be impossible to ignore. The growth started in May 2021, when Gera MX and Christian Nodal’s collaboration “Botella Tras Botella” became the first regional Mexican song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 in its 63-year history. Two years later, regional Mexican is the dominant Latin genre on the Hot 100: For the week ending June 25, 13 of the 17 Spanish-language tracks on the chart fell under the regional Mexican umbrella as acts like Grupo Firme and Fuerza Regida sell out arena tours alongside veterans like Pepe Aguilar. Also in June, Génesis, the new album from ascendant superstar Peso Pluma, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

“Regional Mexican is no longer seen as the ugly duckling,” says Maria Inés Sánchez, head of marketing at AfinArte Records and a vocal advocate of the genre, on its potential presence at the Latin Grammys. “This will definitely be the year — and it’s just the beginning.”

Following are 10 regional Mexican acts that have a chance at a main-category nomination.

Yahritza y Su Esencia

The Washington state family band is fronted by Yahritza, whose glorious voice floats over the guitars of her brothers Mando and Jairo. Nominated last year for best new artist, the trio stands a chance in the song and record of the year categories this year, with a new Columbia Records deal and a poignant single, “Frágil,” featuring Grupo Frontera.

Carín León

León’s velvety voice, melodic approach and outside-the-box collaborations with C. Tangana and Matisse make him better known in pop and alternative than other regional Mexican acts. His new album, Colmillo de Leche, arrived in May just ahead of the eligibility cutoff, making him a top candidate for an album of the year nod.

Eslabon Armado

Last year, the Mexican American group known for its romantic sierreños was shut out of the Latin Grammys, even though the band’s 2022 album, Nostalgia, became the first top 10 regional Mexican title ever on the Billboard 200. This year, the act returned with a vengeance: Its runaway smash, “Ella Baila Sola” with Peso Pluma (a No. 4 hit on the Hot 100), should be a contender for both song and record of the year.

Edén Muñoz

The former Calibre 50 frontman has emerged as a formidable solo artist who collected his fourth consecutive SESAC Latina songwriter of the year award in June and is also making waves as a producer. (Credits include Ángela Aguilar’s “Qué Agonía.”) His first solo album, Consejos Gratis, arrived in October and could be a contender.

Grupo Frontera

The sextet from the border town of McAllen, Texas, got its start late last year covering pop songs to its Mexican cumbia beat, but with the help of a mentor in songwriter-producer Edgar Barrera, the band has quickly evolved. Hit singles with Bad Bunny (“un x100to”) and Carín León (“Que Vuelvas”) should give the act a shot at both song and record of the year, as well as best new artist.

Ángela Aguilar

The 19-year-old daughter of ranchera icon Pepe Aguilar lost best new artist to Karol G in 2018, but that hasn’t stopped her from bringing traditional Mexican music to the masses. In the five years since, she has become a fixture of the Latin Grammys telecast, while also touring alongside her famous father and releasing major collaborations with artists like Steve Aoki and Fito Páez. “Qué Agonía,” her successful duet with Yuridia, could get a nod for song or record of the year.

Fuerza Regida

The quintet from San Bernardino, Calif., is known for bold music that straddles Mexican and U.S. sensibilities, mixing tuba and guitars with delicious crunch. Although the act’s in-your-face sound and cheeky lyrics may not suit all voters, Fuerza Regida has a finger on the pulse of the streets — don’t discount the group for album of the year with its back-to-back releases Pa Que Hablen and Sigan Hablando.

Peso Pluma

The 24-year-old from Guadalajara, Mexico, is the genre’s current golden boy, debuting just one year ago and already charting 11 tracks on the Hot 100 and 20 on Hot Latin Songs. A disruptor who collaborates both within and outside the genre, Peso Pluma could take home best new artist.

Natanael Cano

Since bursting onto the scene three years ago, the 22-year-old has been considered by many to be the originator of the current corridos tumbao movement — and yet he has not received a single Latin Grammy nod. While his new album, Nata Montana, released in June, didn’t make the deadline, a trio of singles on the Hot 100 do: “PRC” (with Peso Pluma) and “Pacas de Billetes” and “AMG” (with Peso Pluma and Gabito Ballesteros).

Christian Nodal

Widely seen as a successor to the grand ranchera tradition of Alejandro and Vicente Fernández, Nodal may be the most versatile regional Mexican singer today. Although he has already won Latin Grammys in the regional Mexican field, newfound awareness (including a single with Romeo Santos, “Me Extraño”) may boost his chances at main category nods.

