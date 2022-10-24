Carin Leon, Nicky Jam & More Set to Perform at 2022 Latin Grammys

The Latin Recording Academy announced today (Oct. 24) additional performers for the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards, which include Ángela Aguilar, Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Carin León, Nicky Jam and Sin Bandera — all current nominees and past Latin Grammy winners.

Ángela Aguilar is nominated for best ranchero/mariachi album for Mexicana Enamorada and best regional song for “Ahí Donde Me Ven.” Marc Anthony is up for four awards including record of the year and album of the Year; previous Latin Grammy winners Banda Los Recoditos are up for best banda album with Me Siento A Todo Dar.

Meanwhile, first-time Latin Grammy nominee Carin León is nominated for best regional song for “Como Lo Hice Yo,” Latin Grammy winner Nicky Jam is up for best urban song and best reggaeton performance and two-time Latin Grammy winners Sin Bandera are shortlisted for best traditional pop vocal album and best short form music video. Check out the complete list of nominees here.

The newly-announced artists set to take the stage join previously announced performers such as Rauw Alejandro, Chiquis, Jesse & Joy, Sebastián Yatra, and this year’s Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, Marco Antonio Solís.

The Latin Grammy Awards will be held Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and will air live on Univision beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The Latin Grammy Premiere, a non-televised ceremony in which the winners in most categories are announced, will take place before the broadcast. Additional details about this ceremony will be announced soon.