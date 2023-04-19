Who Are You Most Excited to See Perform at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards? Vote!

More than 30 artists are set to perform at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards, which will take place live on Thursday, April 20, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Airing for the first time on Univision, the lineup includes sets by Mexican pop star Danna Paola, Becky G — who last weekend made her debut billing at Coachella — and newcomers Grupo Frontera, who on Monday dropped “un x100to,” their collaboration with Bad Bunny.

Anuel AA will perform “Más Rica Que Ayer”; newlyweds Guaynaa and Lele Pons will perform a medley that includes their latest collab, “Abajito”; Myke Towers is set to sing his newest track, “Mi Droga”; and Prince Royce will surprise viewers with an unreleased song. Additionally, Spanish newcomer Bad Gyal and Regional Mexican crooner Eden Muñoz will make their Latin AMAs debut. The former will deliver her single “Chulo,” and the latter will offer his viral solo hit “Chale!”

Nominations for the 2023 awards — based on streaming, sales, radio airplay, tours and even social media interactions data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (Feb. 12, 2022, through Feb. 4, 2023) — are led by Bad Bunny with 11 nominations. He’s followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee, each with nine nominations. Carlos Vives and Pepe Aguilar will be recognized as 2023 Latin AMAs Legacy honorees.

