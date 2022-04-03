Lana Del Rey Congratulates Jack Antonoff for Producer of the Year Grammy With Taylor Swift Group Pic

Lana Del Rey was very much part of the winner’s circle at the 2022 Grammy Awards when Jack Antonoff won Sunday night (April 3) for producer of the year.

As proceedings rumbled on in Las Vegas, Antonoff’s name was called out in the category for producer of the year, non-classical — his third consecutive nom for the award and first win.

Antonoff’s trophy was reward for his impressive list of credits over the year, which include Taylor Swift’s “Gold Rush” and multiple Del Rey projects, including Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

The “Video Games” singer was quick to pay tribute to the in-demand producer and Bleachers and Fun. bandmate, by sharing a cuddly throwback pic of herself hanging with Antonoff and Swift.

“Congrats from us!,” she wrote to the 1.1 million followers of her original “Honeymoon” Instagram account, which LDR has returned to after deactivating her other account.\

At the 64th Grammy Awards, Antonoff was up against Hit-Boy, Ricky Reed, Mike Elizondo and Rogét Chahayed.

His previous Grammy wins include album of the year for his contribution to Taylor Swift’s Folklore and 1989, best rock song for St. Vincent’s “Masseduction,” and several keepsakes with Fun.

During the course of his Grammy-winning production run, Antonoff broke down some of the habits of highly effective producers, himself included.

“If you meet someone whom you believe you could do something valuable with — which is why I end up doing more than one record with some people, because it’s very rare to find those connections,” he told Billboard. “How dare you not explore that?”