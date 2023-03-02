Read Lana Del Rey’s Full Billboard Women in Music Speech

Billboard Women in Music honored executives, artists and power players in the music industry on Wednesday night (March 1) at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. In addition to Woman of the Year SZA and Executive of the Year Sylvia Rhone, Lana Del Rey was feted with the Visionary Award — which was presented to her by 2022’s Billboard Woman of the Year Olivia Rodrigo.

Here’s Del Rey’s full acceptance speech.

“We made it. Well, I’m not much of speech person either. Olivia Rodrigo – I really don’t deserve her giving me this wonderful award. She’s so endlessly glamorous and talented I cannot tell you how much it means that someone who wrote ‘Drivers License’ is standing next to me. Thank you, John Janick [CEO, Interscope] for giving me the friendship of Olivia and also Billie [Eilish] and all the wonderful artists on the label. Thank you Carole Kinzel for being here with me and my besties Jen Stith and Alex Kaye, who choreographs my show.

“And, okay, deep breath. I don’t see SZA, but I want to say, SZA, from the minute I heard you I knew I wanted to know you. Congratulations. Well, well deserved on being Woman of the Year. To Rose, staggeringly amazing. Kim, congratulations. I’m so glad I got the meet the vloggers who got me through COVID – Remi Ashten, Ali and Alicia Marie.

“I’m gonna get close to the mic because I’m really, really quiet. I think the word ‘visionary’ could have been exchanged with any word when you’re up here. But if you were wondering, for my fans, I don’t exactly have a long-term vision, at all. But if you were curious, I am very, very happy to be a female singer, that is a wonderful feat.

“When I released my first album 14 years ago, the waters were not quite as warm. So I’m really happy for everyone who feels like it’s a wonderful time in the culture to be themselves and to express themselves. It didn’t feel that way in 2008 and I’m so grateful to be in the best company I’ve ever been in. Thank you. I feel like being happy is the ultimate. So I did it. Thank you, Billboard.”

Lana Del Rey’s next album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, comes out March 24.