Lady Gaga ‘Fully Cried’ Over ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Grammy Nominations

The singer scored dual nods for "Hold My Hand" and the movie's soundtrack.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga took to social media on Wednesday (Nov. 16) to react to her latest pair of Grammy nominations for “Hold My Hand” and the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

“I am so honored to be nominated for 2 Grammys for ‘Hold My Hand’ and the Top Gun: Maverick Soundtrack with my fellow composers,” the superstar wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white shot of the single’s cover art. “It’s a real dream to be included in this celebration of music with a song and musical theme so close to my heart thank you… I fully cried, this never gets old and I’m super humbled.”

Released ahead of the Top Gun sequel’s theatrical release, “Hold My Hand” is up for best song written for visual media at the 2023 ceremony while the soundtrack notched a nominated for best compilation soundtrack for visual media. The album peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Soundtracks chart, while Gaga’s single ultimately flew to No. 2 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

Mother Monster’s track was also recently nominated in the song – feature film category at the 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards alongside Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, Jazmine Sullivan’s “Stand Up” from Till and more.

Last month, Gaga wrapped up her Chromatica Ball world stadium tour with a stunning $112 million. Next, she’s set to portray Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker in the upcoming movie musical Joker: Folie à Deux.

Read Gaga’s emotional reaction to her newest Grammy nominations below.

