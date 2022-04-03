Lady Gaga Honors Tony Bennett With Pizzazz & Elegance During 2022 Grammys Performance

While Tony Bennett wasn’t able to attend the Grammy ceremony Sunday (April 3), Lady Gaga made sure his presence was felt.

Appearing in elegant light green chiffon, Lady Gaga performed a pair of jazz standards the she and the icon recorded together for their 2021 jazz standards album, Love for Sale.

The performance was kicked off with a taped message from Bennett, who introduced his friend Lady Gaga before before blowing a kiss at the camera. Gaga and Bennett, who is 95 and dealing with health issues, were nominated for five awards for Love for Sale.

Gaga launched her performance with a spirited, feisty rendition of the title track, shimmying and dancing across the stage in front of a big band while singing about “love that’s fresh and still unspoiled!”

The performance then shifted in tone, with Gaga addressing the crowd to say “I feel so blessed to be part of this wonderful community of musicians, truly, and I want the whole world to know that we love making you smile, so if you’re wondering how we feel … do I love you? oh boy, do I.”

The declaration served as the launch for “Do I Love You,” also off the Love For Sale album. During this song, a background screen showed performance and candid images of Bennett and Gaga from throughout their eight-year working relationship, which began in 2014 with their collaborative album Cheek to Cheek.

Love for Sale has already won the Grammys for traditional pop vocal album and engineered album, non classical. It is also nominated for album of the year, making Bennett the oldest ever album of the year nominee.