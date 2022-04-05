You Have to See This Backstage Lovefest Between Lady Gaga, Jon Batiste & SZA at the Grammys: ‘This Community Needs You’

Lady Gaga couldn’t help but gush over Jon Batiste and SZA backstage at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday, and the feeling was very mutual.

“You’re like joy inside one person. Thank you; thank you for all you do for everybody,” Gaga told the “Freedom” singer as she pulled him in for a hug, in footage captured by Entertainment Tonight.

And just as Batiste was returning the compliment by calling Gaga “one of [his] heroes” and telling her to “give ’em hell,” who should roll into the conversation but a wheelchair-bound SZA, who couldn’t help but rave over Mother Monster as well.

“No, no, I feel crazy even being in the middle of them, I’m so sorry,” she apologized before telling the Chromatica singer, “You are a king. I love you, you have inspired me for so long. Ate, ate, ate down forever.”

“You both have,” Gaga said to her fellow Grammy winners. “And I’m just so happy for both of you. And I just … I’m happy that the world has artists like you. Honestly. And this community needs you. It’s beautiful. It’s really beautiful. It made me proud to be a musician tonight to see you both.”

Batiste walked away from this year’s ceremony with five Grammys — including album of the year — and Gaga actually helped an injured SZA make her way to the podium to accept the award for best pop duo/group performance with Doja Cat for “Kiss Me More,” even carrying and smoothing out the train of the R&B singer’s dress in the process.

For her part, the House of Gucci star delivered a touching tribute to longtime collaborator Tony Bennett during the show and won the Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album for the duo’s second album together, 2021’s Love for Sale.

Watch Gaga, Batiste and SZA’s sweet Grammys meet-up below and check out the full list of winners here.