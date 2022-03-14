Lady Gaga & Haim Sisters Saved Rachel Zegler’s Dress at the Critics Choice Awards

Lady Gaga and two of the Haim sisters acted as Rachel Zegler‘s trio of fairy godmothers during the Critics’ Choice Awards Sunday night (March 13) by helping the young actress avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

“My dress broke last night and lady gaga, este haim, and alana haim all banded together to temporarily fix it with a hairpin. and i think that’s beautiful,” the West Side Story star tweeted the morning after the awards show, where she was nominated for best young actor/actress. (Gaga and the youngest member of Haim were also up against each other for best actress during the telecast, but lost out to Jessica Chastain for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.)

The sweet moment felt like Gaga paying it forward for longtime Little Monsters, who likely remember when a similar wardrobe snafu happened to her on a 2008 episode of The Hills. At the time, the budding pop star’s broken zipper was miraculously fixed by Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port moments before she hit the stage at an intimate showcase to perform a then-unknown song called “Love Game.”

Meanwhile, Zegler had raved just hours earlier about meeting the superstar for the first time at the 2022 BAFTAs in London. “If you know me, you know how much lady gaga has meant to me for over a decade now,” she wrote on Instagram. “‘Born this way’ was my first favorite album. i used to dance around to ‘heavy metal lover’ without knowing what any of it meant. and now i continue to dance around my room to ‘911.’”

She continued: “This woman found the most incredible way to channel her painful experiences into incredible, cathartic art… it became my dream to do the same thing. lady gaga made me the actor i am without even knowing it. and she has saved me because of that. i am so blessed that i got to tell her to her face. to hold her hand. to hug her. to smile and cry with her. my heart is full.”

Check out Zegler’s gushing over Gaga and the Haim sisters below.

