Lady Gaga Gets Tearful During Halle Berry’s Critics’ Choice Awards Speech About Female Empowerment

In London for the BAFTAs, Lady Gaga remotely watched the Critics’ Choice Awards, taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 13), and had a moment during Halle Berry‘s speech. The Oscar-winning actress accepted the night’s SeeHer Award and spoke on the importance of more women telling their stories through film. It was clearly something that resonated with Gaga.

“I’ve been in the business for 30 years, and I used to think that if I could play the part of a white man, then I was winning. But you know what, wanna know why that didn’t work? Because, if you didn’t know, I’m not a white man,” Berry said, laughing. “So, for those roles to work, they would have to be substantially changed. It would have to be written with the reality of my journey, in all of its beauty and all of its pain…This is why I am so grateful to be standing and living in this moment where women are standing up and we are telling our own stories.”

The actress continued, “We will use our emotional intelligence and we will tell stories that don’t fit preconceived notions. No, we will tell stories that see us fully in all our multitudes and contradictions. Because we are confident and we are scared. We are vulnerable and we are strong…We are everything and all of that and all at the same time!”

Gaga echoed similar sentiments to Berry in 2018 while being honored at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood event, where she gave her own speech about women in the entertainment industry and their ability to speak their truth.

“What does it really mean to be a woman in Hollywood? We are not just objects to entertain the world. We are not simply images to bring smiles or grimaces to people’s faces. We are not members of a giant beauty pageant meant to be pit against one another for the pleasure of the public,” she said. “We women in Hollywood, we are voices. We have deep thoughts and ideas and beliefs and values about the world and we have the power to speak and be heard and fight back when we are silenced.”

The “Rain on Me” singer was nominated earlier in the evening for best actress for playing Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. Gaga lost out to Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) but has a Critics’ Choice best actress win under her belt with 2018’s A Star Is Born for playing Ally in the film.