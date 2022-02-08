Lady Gaga Congratulates Longtime Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras on Oscar Nomination

Lady Gaga was unexpectedly snubbed for her performance in 2021’s House of Gucci when the list of Oscar nominations was revealed on Tuesday (Feb. 8), but the star remained kind and supportive as usual while congratulating her longtime hairstylist for his well-earned nomination.

Frederic Aspiras, who has worked with Gaga for 15 years, was nominated for best makeup and hairstyling for House of Gucci. “Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming,” Gaga wrote via Instagram alongside a sweet black-and-white photo of the smiling pair. “He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation. He’s a living genius and Freddie, we are all so grateful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit. You continue to show your artistic DNA, your plan, your vision, and your deep connection to your family that drives you to excellence at all times.”

“And to all the nominees this year, congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic—you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year,” she continued. “Your dedication during Covid, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time. Congratulations my friends. Bravo!”

Despite positive reviews for Gaga’s portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani, the singer-actress was shut out of the Oscar nominations list altogether.

Reggiani, a real-life outsider from humble beginnings who later marries into the Gucci family and becomes consumed by power and ambition, inspired the “Rain on Me” singer to prepare for her role by dyeing her hair brunette, speaking with an Italian accent for nine months straight and personally writing an 80-page biography on Reggiani to fully flesh out her character’s backstory.

Gaga earned best actress nominations for her role in House of Gucci at the British Academy Film Awards, the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, the Golden Globe Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2021.