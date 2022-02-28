Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Had a ‘Star Is Born’ Reunion at the 2022 SAG Awards: See the Best Fan Reactions

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Ally and Jackson forever! Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper found their way back to each other Sunday night (Feb. 27) at the 2022 SAG Awards.

The former A Star Is Born co-stars were photographed inside Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar together during the awards show, where the pop star was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, and Cooper was nominated in the supporting actor category for his role in Licorice Pizza.

The pals were all smiles as they embraced, chatted and posed for a few pictures together, with Gaga looking resplendent in her structural white Armani Privè gown and diamond wreath necklace from Tiffany and Co. (Fun fact: The reunion occurred just days after the three-year anniversary of the duo performing “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars together, where Gaga took home the trophy for best original song.)

Fans of the Oscar-winning 2019 musical movie couldn’t get enough of seeing their favorite pair back together. “I JUST KNOW THE WORLD STOPPED MOVING FOR THE SECONDS THIS HUG LASTED. LADY GAGA AND BRADLEY COOPER IN 2022 OH MY GOD!” one wrote on Twitter alongside a snap of Gaga and Cooper hugging. Another tweeted, “Get you someone who looks at lady gaga like bradley cooper does.”

Meanwhile, a third opined, “Lady gaga and bradley cooper should actually do a lot of movies just like elizabeth taylor and richard [burton]…chemistry was just too good.”

Gaga has made no secret of the fact that she’s stayed close with her one-time director and co-star, even revealing during her recent awards season campaign in December that she consulted with Cooper before taking the role of socialite-turned-convicted-murderer Reggiani in House of Gucci.

Check out some of the best fan reactions to Gaga and Cooper’s SAG Awards reunion below.

