Lady Gaga Will Present at 2022 Oscars Despite Nomination Snub

Lady Gaga was passed over for an Oscar nomination for her role in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, but she’s taking the snub in stride. She is among six performers who are set to present on the 94th Academy Awards on March 27.

The list also includes Kevin Costner (who won two Oscars for directing and co-producing 1990’s Dances With Wolves), Youn Yuh-jung (supporting actress winner last year for Minari), Rosie Perez (supporting actress nominee for 1993’s Fearless), Chris Rock (a two-time Oscars host, in 2005 and 2016) and Zoë Kravitz (The Batman).

Actors are passed over for Oscar nominations every year – that’s inevitable when you have only five slots in each of the four acting categories – but Gaga’s turn as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci was widely expected to be nominated. It had already garnered Gaga acting nominations with the Screen Actors Guild, the BAFTAs, the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Golden Globes and even a win for best actress from the New York Film Critics Circle.

Gaga, of course, owns an Oscar as co-writer of “Shallow,” the 2018 winner for best original song.

“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” said Will Packer, who is producing the Oscars for the first time. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”

The Oscars’ tag line for 2022 is “Movie Lovers Unite.”

This year’s Oscar ceremony will be hosted by three females with a flair for comedy — Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. It will be the first time since 2011 that the ceremony will feature multiple hosts. Moreover, it’s the first time in Oscar history that the show will have an all-female hosting team, and the first time in Oscar history that two people of color (Sykes and Hall) will co-host in the same year.

Glenn Weiss is directing the show. The Power of the Dog is the year’s most nominated film, with 12 nods.

The 94th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The show will return to its usual home, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, after last year’s odd, pandemic-forced move to the Union Station in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, March 2, Gaga signed on to co-host the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party with Pose star Billy Porter and Will & Grace star Eric McCormack. John’s husband, David Furnish, will also help to host the event.