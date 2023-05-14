K-LOVE Fan Awards Nominees Revealed (Exclusive)

Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake lead this year’s nominees for the K-LOVE Fan Awards, slated to take place Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House.

Wickham leads with five nominations, followed by Lake with four nods. TobyMac and Rachael Lampa garnered three nominations each, as did sibling trio CAIN, who will also host this year’s awards show.

Fans can begin voting for their favorites Monday evening (May 15) at 6 p.m. CT at klovefanawards.com.

The May 28 K-LOVE Fan Awards ceremony will conclude the K-LOVE Fan Awards weekend, slated for May 26-28, which will feature the Friday night kickoff concert, an emerging artist showcase, songwriters’ showcase and a Sunday morning worship service. Additionally, this year’s weekend will feature a new event, the Saturday morning “Worship in the Round” session. TBN will broadcast the show on June 2, once again sponsored by Coca-Cola Consolidated.

See the list of 2023 K-LOVE Fan Awards nominations below:

Artist of the year

Brandon Lake

CAIN

for King & Country

Lauren Daigle

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Steven Curtis Chapman

Tobymac

Male artist of the year

Brandon Lake

Chris Tomlin

Jeremy Camp

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Tobymac

Zach Williams

Female artist of the year

Anne Wilson

Brooke Ligertwood

Katy Nichole

Lauren Daigle

Natalie Grant

Rachael Lampa

Tasha Layton

Group of the year

CAIN

Casting Crowns

Consumed By Fire

Elevation Worship

Maverick City Music

MercyMe

We The Kingdom

Song of the year

“Build A Boat” Colton Dixon f/Gabby Barrett

“Don’t Lose Heart” Steven Curtis Chapman

“Fill My Cup” Andrew Ripp

“Gratitude” Brandon Lake

“Hymn of Heaven” Phil Wickham

“I’m So Blessed” CAIN

“Love Me Like I Am” for King & Country f/Jordin Sparks

”Perfectly Loved” Rachael Lampa f/Tobymac

“The Goodness” Tobymac f/Blessing Offor

Breakout single

“Ain’t Nobody” Cody Carnes

“Brighter Days” Blessing Offor

“First Things First” Consumed By Fire

“Good Lord” David Leonard

“Good Morning Mercy” Jason Crabb

“Perfectly Loved” Rachael Lampa f/Tobymac

“Who I Am” Ben Fuller

Worship song of the year

“Always” Chris Tomlin

“Gratitude” Brandon Lake

“Hymn of Heaven” Phil Wickham

“I Believe It” Jon Reddick

“Jireh” Maverick City Music

“Same God” Elevation Worship

“The Lord’s Prayer” Matt Maher

Film/TV impact

Family Camp

I Heard The Bells

Jesus Revolution

Lifemark

Moonrise

Running The Bases

The Chosen Season Three Finale

Book impact

All My Knotted Up Life – Beth Moore

Good Boundaries & Goodbyes – Lysa TerKeurst

On Our Knees – Phil Wickham

The God of the Way – Kathie Lee Gifford & Rabbi Jason

The Love Stories of the Bible Speak – Shannon Bream

The Power to Change – Craig Groeschel

Podcast impact

Dream Big Podcast with Bob Goff & Friends

Hey! It’s The Luskos

Lisa Harper’s Back Porch Theology

Made For This with Jennie Allen

Proverbs 31 Ministries Podcast – Lysa TerKeurst

The Alisa Childers Podcast

The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast

Unashamed with Phil & Jase Robertson