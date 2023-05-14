K-LOVE Fan Awards Nominees Revealed (Exclusive)

Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake lead this year’s nominees for the K-LOVE Fan Awards, slated to take place Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House.
Wickham leads with five nominations, followed by Lake with four nods. TobyMac and Rachael Lampa garnered three nominations each, as did sibling trio CAIN, who will also host this year’s awards show.
Fans can begin voting for their favorites Monday evening (May 15) at 6 p.m. CT at klovefanawards.com.
The May 28 K-LOVE Fan Awards ceremony will conclude the K-LOVE Fan Awards weekend, slated for May 26-28, which will feature the Friday night kickoff concert, an emerging artist showcase, songwriters’ showcase and a Sunday morning worship service. Additionally, this year’s weekend will feature a new event, the Saturday morning “Worship in the Round” session. TBN will broadcast the show on June 2, once again sponsored by Coca-Cola Consolidated.
See the list of 2023 K-LOVE Fan Awards nominations below:
Artist of the year
Brandon Lake
CAIN
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
Steven Curtis Chapman
Tobymac
Male artist of the year
Brandon Lake
Chris Tomlin
Jeremy Camp
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
Tobymac
Zach Williams
Female artist of the year
Anne Wilson
Brooke Ligertwood
Katy Nichole
Lauren Daigle
Natalie Grant
Rachael Lampa
Tasha Layton
Group of the year
CAIN
Casting Crowns
Consumed By Fire
Elevation Worship
Maverick City Music
MercyMe
We The Kingdom
Song of the year
“Build A Boat” Colton Dixon f/Gabby Barrett
“Don’t Lose Heart” Steven Curtis Chapman
“Fill My Cup” Andrew Ripp
“Gratitude” Brandon Lake
“Hymn of Heaven” Phil Wickham
“I’m So Blessed” CAIN
“Love Me Like I Am” for King & Country f/Jordin Sparks
”Perfectly Loved” Rachael Lampa f/Tobymac
“The Goodness” Tobymac f/Blessing Offor
Breakout single
“Ain’t Nobody” Cody Carnes
“Brighter Days” Blessing Offor
“First Things First” Consumed By Fire
“Good Lord” David Leonard
“Good Morning Mercy” Jason Crabb
“Perfectly Loved” Rachael Lampa f/Tobymac
“Who I Am” Ben Fuller
Worship song of the year
“Always” Chris Tomlin
“Gratitude” Brandon Lake
“Hymn of Heaven” Phil Wickham
“I Believe It” Jon Reddick
“Jireh” Maverick City Music
“Same God” Elevation Worship
“The Lord’s Prayer” Matt Maher
Film/TV impact
Family Camp
I Heard The Bells
Jesus Revolution
Lifemark
Moonrise
Running The Bases
The Chosen Season Three Finale
Book impact
All My Knotted Up Life – Beth Moore
Good Boundaries & Goodbyes – Lysa TerKeurst
On Our Knees – Phil Wickham
The God of the Way – Kathie Lee Gifford & Rabbi Jason
The Love Stories of the Bible Speak – Shannon Bream
The Power to Change – Craig Groeschel
Podcast impact
Dream Big Podcast with Bob Goff & Friends
Hey! It’s The Luskos
Lisa Harper’s Back Porch Theology
Made For This with Jennie Allen
Proverbs 31 Ministries Podcast – Lysa TerKeurst
The Alisa Childers Podcast
The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast
Unashamed with Phil & Jase Robertson