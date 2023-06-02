×
Brandon Lake Leads K-LOVE Fan Awards With Three Wins

The evening's other winners include for King & Country and Lauren Daigle.

Brandon Lake
Brandon Lake with his 3 K-LOVE Fan Awards trophies. Kayla Schoen

Brandon Lake, for King & Country, Lauren Daigle and MercyMe were among the evening’s big winners on Friday evening (June 2), when the K-LOVE Fan Awards aired on TBN, having previously been taped at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on May 28.

Lake led this year’s winners, taking home three honors, including male artist. He also earned song of the year and worship song of the year, both for “Gratitude.”

Sibling duo for King & Country earned artist of the year, while Daigle took home female artist of the year, and MercyMe earned their first K-LOVE Fan Award, for group of the year.

The evening also featured an array of powerful performances, as Colton Dixon was joined by Gabby Barrett for their duet “Build a Boat.” A plethora of collaborations filled the evening, including MercyMe with David Leonard on “Then Christ Came,” Katy Nichole and Big Daddy Weave on “God Is in This Story,” Lake teamed with Benjamin William Hastings for “Gratitude,” while Mac Powell and Jason Crabb performed “New Creation.” Tasha Layton offered “How Far,” while Jon Reddick performed “I Believe It.”

In one of the evening’s most affecting moments, Blessing Offor had students from Nashville’s Covenant School join him for a performance of Offor’s “Brighter Days.” Steven Curtis Chapman, who was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2018, was honored for his lengthy history of enduring songs, as he was joined by Bart Millard, Matthew West and Mac Powell.

See the full list of K-LOVE Fan Awards winners for 2023 below:

Artist of the Year
for KING & COUNTRY

Male artist
Brandon Lake

Female artist
Lauren Daigle

Group of the year
MercyMe

Worship song of the year
Brandon Lake
“Gratitude”

Song of the year
Brandon Lake
“Gratitude”

Breakout single
“Perfectly Loved”
Rachael Lampa ft. TobyMac

Film & television impact
The Chosen
Season Three Finale

Book impact
On Our Knees
Phil Wickham

Podcast impact
UNASHAMED
Phil & Jase Robertson

