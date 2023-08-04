King Stingray Wins Big at Australia’s 2023 AIR Awards

With three trophies, King Stingray was the big winner at the 2023 AIR Awards, held Thursday (April 3) at the Freemasons Hall Adelaide.

The Stingers, as they’re affectionately known in these parts, cleaned up with three of their four nominations, winning for best independent rock album or EP, independent album of the year (both for King Stingray) and breakthrough artist of the year.

The hattrick continues an impressive winning streak for the Yolŋu surf-rockers, who’ve already collected the 2023 Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition, and best song at the 2022 National Indigenous Music Awards (both for “Milkumana),” the Australian Music Prize, the Michael Gudinski breakthrough artist award, presented at the 2022 ARIA Awards, and best new artist at the 2022 Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

Meanwhile, the coveted independent song of the year went to Genesis Owusu, a multiple winner at last year’s AIR Awards, for “Get Inspired.”

Now in its 17th year, the AIR Awards are a celebration of the best and brightest from Australia’s independent music community.

Other winners on the night included former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns (best independent pop album or EP for FutureNever), Donny Benét (best independent jazz album or EP for Le Piano), Northlane (best independent heavy album for Obsidian), Confidence Man (best independent dance/electronica album or EP with TILT), and Cub Sport (best independent dance/electronica or club single with Always Got The Love).

Performers included Andy Golledge, Wanderers, Yours Truly and Jem Cassar-Daley.

The emotional moment of the night belonged to Dr. Catherine Crock and her work with the not-for-profile label Hush, which collected the outstanding achievement award. A quiet achiever, Crock established the award-winning label more than 20 years ago through the Hush Foundation, a charity that transforms healthcare through the healing power of music.

Hush now boasts 20-plus album releases featuring over 170 compositions, recorded by hundreds of homegrown artists and ensembles including Lior, Meg Washington, Missy Higgins, Kate Miller-Heidke, and many more. Addressing the audience from the podium, Crock explained that she’d begun the day, like so many others, in her surgery in Melbourne.

This year’s ceremony was once again bookended by the Indie-Con Australia conference, a gathering that focuses “on issues that are specifically relevant to the independent music sector,” say organizers, the Australian Independent Record Labels Association (AIR). The South Australian Music Development Office is major sponsor for the annual awards.

2023 AIR Awards Recipients

Best Independent Blues And Roots Album Or EP: Dope Lemon – Rose Pink Cadillac

Best Independent Hip-Hop Album Or EP: Jesswar – Life’s Short, Live Big

Best Independent Country Album Or EP: Andy Golledge – Strength Of A Queen

Best Independent Jazz Album Or EP: Donny Benét – Le Piano

Best Independent Classical Album Or EP: William Barton / Veronique Serret – Heartland

Best Independent Children’s Album Or EP: Teeny Tiny Stevies – How To Be Creative

Best Independent Dance, Electronica Or Club Single: Cub Sport – Always Got The Love

Best Independent Punk Album Or EP: Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers – Pretty Good For A Girl Band

Best Independent Heavy Album Or EP: Northlane – Obsidian

Best Independent Dance Or Electronica Album Or EP: Confidence Man – TILT

Best Independent Rock Album Or EP: King Stingray – King Stingray

Best Independent Soul/RNB Album Or EP: Felivand – Ties

Best Independent Pop Album Or EP: Daniel Johns – FutureNever

Breakthrough Independent Artist Of The Year – Presented By PPCA: King Stingray

Independent Song Of The Year: Genesis Owusu – Get Inspired

Independent Album Of The Year: King Stingray – King Stingray

Independent Marketing Team Of The Year: I Oh You, Mushroom Marketing – Confidence Man, TILT

Independent Publicity Team Of The Year: Genna Alexopoulos – Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Pretty Good For A Girl Band

Outstanding Achievement Award – Sponsored By Merlin: Dr. Catherine Crock

Independent Label Of The Year – Sponsored By Moshtix: Chapter Music