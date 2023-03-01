×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Kim Petras Makes a Plea for Body Autonomy and ‘True Equality’ at Women in Music

The "Unholy" hitmaker is the 2023 Chartbreaker honoree.

Kim Petras
Kim Petras performs onstage at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Polk/PMC

Recent Grammy winner Kim Petras took the stage at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 1) to accept the Chartbreaker Award at the 2023 Women in Music event.

Related

Kim Petras photographed by Vijat Mohindra Dec. 19, 2022 at Locus One Studio in Los Angeles.

After Years of the Industry Selling Her Short, Kim Petras Is Glad People Are Finally…

The German-born dance-pop queen brought a hot yet chilly opening to the show by performing her latest single “brrr.” An understated, sultry and insistent dark-pop banger, “brrr” allowed Petras to show off her incredible vocal range while surrounded by rolling fog.

Following the performance, Republic co-president Wendy Goldstein, who signed Petras to the label in 2021, hailed the star as the first transgender woman to be honored at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Thanking Goldstein for “changing my life,” Petras took the stage once again. “Growing up I would question what rooms I would be put into and what boxes I would be put into — and I’m grateful it’s this one,” she said. The singer-songwriter also took a moment to make a sadly relevant statement: “People should be able to decide what to do with their bodies to reach true equality.”

In her interview in the latest issue of Billboard, Petras tipped her hat to many of the pioneers who came before her – several of whom have been honored at previous Women in Music Awards (including this year’s Visionary Award honoree, Lana Del Rey).

“Cher. Nicki Minaj. Madonna. Lana Del Rey. Marina. Kylie [Minogue]. The list goes on. Women in pop music were my only friends in high school — they were everything I wanted to be and [gave me] the strength I [needed] to transition and live my life authentically. They gave me the strength to be myself,” she told us.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad