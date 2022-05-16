Kelly Clarkson & Selena Gomez to Vie for Female Star of the Year at 2022 Critics Choice Real TV Awards

Kelly Clarkson and Selena Gomez are used to competing against each other on the Billboard Hot 100. Now they’re vying for the same TV awards, such as the 2022 Critics Choice Real TV Awards. Nominations were announced on Monday (May 16).

Both performers are nominated for female star of the year. The busy Clarkson is nominated for her work on three shows — The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated), The Voice (NBC) and American Song Contest (NBC). Gomez is nominated for Selena + Chef (HBO Max).

Another pop superstar has a show in the running. Lizzo‘s Prime Video show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is nominated for best competition series: talent/variety, where it will face The Voice (NBC) and Dancing With the Stars (ABC), among others, but not American Idol (ABC), which was passed over for a nod.

Top Chef (Bravo) leads this year’s nominations, receiving nods in five categories. Netflix leads the networks, having projects recognized in 20 categories.

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards, now in their fourth year, are presented by the Critics Choice Association and nonfiction producers’ organization NPACT. The awards are meant to recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

The annual event returns to an in-person ceremony this year after two years in which the show was presented virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will take place on June 12 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Actors, comedians and hosts Randy and Jason Sklar are set to host the show. Bob Bain and Joey Berlin will serve as executive producers. Michelle Van Kempen will also executive produce the show.

“Given its ongoing popularity across broadcast and cable networks, streaming services and other platforms, it’s clear that unscripted programming is deserving of special recognition by the Critics Choice Association,” said Ed Martin, president of the Critics Choice Association’s TV Branch. “The exciting programs and diverse personalities selected by our five nominating committees represent the best that this multi-faceted genre has to offer.”

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards were launched in 2019. The Critics Choice Association monitors all awards submissions and selects the nominees in all competitive categories. Nominating committees determine the nominees. Winners are chosen by a vote of the association’s membership. NPACT leads the selection of non-competitive, discretionary awards, as well as awards for platforms and production companies.

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the U.S. and Canada, representing more than 525 media critics and entertainment journalists. It was established in 2019 with the merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. For more information, visit: www.CriticsChoice.com.

NPACT is the trade association for nonfiction production companies doing business in the U.S. Its members are comprised of production companies of all sizes, as well as allied services companies. For more information, visit: www.NPACT.org.

Here are the nominations in categories that are most relevant to the music community.

Female star of the year

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated); The Voice (NBC); American Song Contest (NBC)

Joanna Gaines – Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia); Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia)

Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu); Top Chef (Bravo)

Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Male star of the year

Jeff Goldblum – The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Robert Irvine – Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Stanley Tucci – Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Best competition series: talent/variety

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Finding Magic Mike (HBO Max)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Next Level Chef (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

Best ensemble cast in an unscripted series

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

The Voice (NBC)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Best show host

Mayim Bialik – Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez – Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu); Top Chef (Bravo)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Best competition series

Chopped (Food Network)

Making It (NBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

Best unstructured series