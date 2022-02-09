Keith Urban Congratulates His ‘Babygirl’ Nicole Kidman on Oscar Nomination: ‘Loving You Always’

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have proved, once again, that they’re the cutest couple on Earth.

The country star took to Twitter on Tuesday (Feb. 8) to congratulate his wife of nearly 16 years on her best actress Oscar nomination for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. “CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today babygirl!” Urban tweeted alongside a photo of the couple FaceTiming back when she was filming the movie. “SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role. Lucille AND Lucy. We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING. Here’s me FaceTiming you on set back in April 2021. Loving you always.”

Kidman was nominated in the best actress category alongside Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer).

She was previously nominated for best actress for Moulin Rouge! (2002) and Rabbit Hole (2011), as well as for her supporting role in Lion (2017). In 2002, she won the best actress Oscar for her role as Virginia Woolf in The Hours.

At the March 27, 2022, ceremony, the actress’ Being the Ricardos costar Javier Bardem is up for best actor and J.K. Simmons is nominated for best supporting actor.

Urban and Kidman first met at the 2005 G’Day USA gala, and married a year later. In a 2020 interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer sweetly shared that he “definitely married up” when asked what he’s learned from Kidman. “What I’ve learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place that you want to go to as an artist. Don’t question it,” he explained.