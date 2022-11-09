Katy Perry Grabs Her Cowgirl Hat & Joins Thomas Rhett for ‘Where We Started’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett kept their eyes on each other for an emotional performance of their lovelorn duet “Where We Started” at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9).

Perry was on Rhett’s playing field at the Nashville awards show, and the pop star played the part, wearing a black cowgirl hat with her strapless denim gown, complete with fringed slit, to trade verses with the country star.

Rhett kicked off the performance on his own, with blue-lit strings of fabric dangling from the Bridgestone Arena rafters behind him. Perry joined him for the second verse, singing, “I’d be playin’ my guitar, singing them covers in an empty room/ You knew one day I would make a livin’ out of singing ’bout you.”

On the red carpet ahead of the show, Perry wore a different all-denim ensemble. Both her looks recalled her 2014 MTV Video Music Awards appearance with rapper Riff Raff, as the two paid tribute to the all-time-greatest Canadian tuxedo moment: when then-couple Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake wore matching jean getups at the 2001 VMAs.

“Where We Started” is the title track from Rhett’s most recent album, released in April. Perry and Rhett released a music video for the song last month.

See our updating list of 2022 CMA Awards winners here.