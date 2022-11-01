Katy Perry, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett Among Newly-Added 2022 CMA Awards Performers

More performers have been added to the upcoming 56th annual CMA Awards, set to air Nov. 9 on ABC (and available the following day on Hulu).

Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett have all been added to the performer lineup.

Reigning CMA entertainer of the year Combs, who is again nominated for the night’s most coveted honor, will perform his single, “The Kind of Love We Make.” Johnson, a four-time nominee heading into the ceremony, will perform his Billboard Country Airplay chart-topping hit “‘Til You Can’t,” while Elle King (who will release the country project Come Get Your Wife in January) will team up with The Black Keys to honor the late Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame member Jerry Lee Lewis with a rendition of Lewis’ 1957 classic “Great Balls of Fire.”

Reigning CMA vocal duo of the year Brothers Osborne will team with duo The War and Treaty for a rendition of The Rolling Stones’ 1974 hit “It’s Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It).” Five-time CMA Awards nominee McBryde will be joined by Clark, Hammack, Pillbox Patti and Osborne for a performance of Linda Ronstadt’s 1975 hit “When Will I Be Loved” (itself a cover of The Everly Brothers’ 1960 classic). The song is featured on McBryde’s recent collaborative project, Lindeville.

Two-time CMA Award winner Thomas Rhett and Perry will team up to perform their recently released collaboration, “Where We Started” (the title track to Thomas Rhett’s 2021 album) while Swindell is set to perform his Jo Dee Messina-inspired hit “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.” Stapleton, who is nominated for five CMA honors heading into this year’s ceremony, will be joined by five-time CMA Award winner Loveless for a performance of “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.”

These new performers join previously-announced performers Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.