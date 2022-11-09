Watch Katy Perry & Wynonna Judd Meet & Gush Over Each Other at 2022 CMA Awards: ‘I Just Love You’

The 2022 CMA Awards brought all the biggest country stars to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and one of the sweetest moments of the night is when pop superstar Katy Perry met country icon Wynonna Judd on the red carpet during a Billboard interview.

While chatting with Billboard, Perry is seen bubbling with happiness over meeting Judd in person. “I’m just here because I get to meet icons like this for the first time,” the pop star explains, before Judd says, “I can’t believe we’ve never met!”

Perry continues, “It confirms that you are an icon because of your awesome energy and personality. I just love you.”

Judd added to the sweet interaction by replying, “I love you too. I’ve watched you from afar, and I’m here and we’re going to take a picture and everyone is going to be so impressed.”

Later on in the interview, Judd reflects on being called a “legend” in the music world. “A legend? Is it time to be a legend?” she asks. “I think Reba [McEntire] is next in line. Just saying, but I’m on my way.”

“You’ll make it soon, sweetheart. One of these days,” Perry playfully joked in response, before showing off her “titty trap” outfit. “If you’re looking at my titties, that’s because they’re out and I don’t care!”

Perry is teaming up with two-time CMA Award winner Thomas Rhett at the CMA Awards to perform their collaboration “Where We Started” (the title track from Rhett’s 2022 album). “Where We Started” peaked at No. 33 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart in April. Meanwhile, Rhett’s album spent three weeks on the Billboard 200, where it peaked at No. 12 following its April 1 release.

Judd, meanwhile, appeared as a presenter at the event, honoring Brothers Osborne with the vocal duo of the year award for the fifth year in a row. Onstage, the band’s John Osborne revealed the news that he and his wife Lucie Silvas are expecting twins.