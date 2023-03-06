Katy Perry Jokes About Bebe Rexha Getting Slimed at Kids’ Choice Awards: ‘They Were Kind to You Sis’

Katy Perry couldn’t help but relate after Bebe Rexha got slimed at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday.

Rexha — who performed her top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit “I’m Good (Blue)” sans collaborator David Guetta during the family-friendly awards show — shared the moment she got slimed on social media, writing, “Kids choice awards before and after..” The “When I’m Gone” singer jumped into the comments section of the Instagram post, quipping, “They were kind to you sis.”

Of course, Perry seems to be referencing her own epic appearance at the Kids’ Choice Awards during her Teenage Dream era back in 2010, in which she was quite literally knocked to the ground by her surprise sliming. Several fans also reminisced about the moment after seeing Perry’s comment on social media, with one tweeting, “They tried to take her out fr… all she did was wear a blue wig & make pop hits.”

Another pronounced, “Katy Perry is never going back to the kids choice awards after that,” and a third joked, “no forreal cuz this is an attempted mur-der,” with a crying emoji

Rexha, meanwhile, released her latest single “Heart Wants What It Wants” in mid-February as a precursor to her forthcoming, yet-untitled third album. The upcoming record will be a follow-up to 2021’s Better Mistakes, which contained the singles “Baby I’m Jealous,” featuring Doja Cat; “Sacrifice”; “Sabotage”; and the Lil Uzi Vert collab “Die for a Man.”

Check out Perry’s comment on Rexha’s Kids’ Choice Awards post, as well as some of the best fan reactions, below.

no forreal cuz this is an attempted mur-der 😭 pic.twitter.com/CnRMGt06q3 — fazpo🦭 (@fazpo) March 6, 2023

Katy perry is never going back the kids choice awards after that 😭 — LEO (@infeelsss) March 6, 2023