Here Are the Winners of Latin Categories at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Kali Uchis poses with her awards for Top Latin Female Artist and Top Latin Song in the press room at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kali Uchis and Bad Bunny were the big winners of the Latin categories at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards — held Sunday (May 15) — where each took home two awards.

The Puerto Rican hitmaker won top Latin artist and top Latin male artist. Most recently, Bunny notched his second chart-topping album on the Billboard 200 as his latest release, Un Verano Sin Ti, debuted at No. 1 (on the May 21-dated chart). The set marks the second all-Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on the chart. The first was Bad Bunny’s 2020 album El Último Tour del Mundo.

Meanwhile, Uchis scored top Latin female artist and top Latin song for “Telepatía.” The Colombian singer-songwriter’s bilingual track has accumulated more than 1.8 billion global streams after hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay, Latin Pop Airplay and Latin Digital Song Sales charts in 2021.

The top Latin duo/group award went to Mexican-Amerecian ensemble Eslabon Armado. The regional Mexican group released four consecutive chart-topping albums over the past two years — all of which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Albums chart. Their latest set, Nostalgia, reached the top 10 for the first time on the Billboard 200 with the No. 9 debut.

Karol G won top Latin album thanks to her chart-topping set KG0516, with which she scored her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart. The set boasted the biggest week, by units, for a Latin album by a woman since Shakira’s El Dorado started at No. 2 with 29,000 units in its first week (chart dated June 17, 2017).

Top Latin tour went to legendary group Los Bukis who’s Una Historia Cantada Tour — which reunited the band after 25 years — scored the biggest Latin tour of the year, earning $49.6 million, according to Billboard Boxscore.

Below, see all the Latin artists who won an award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Top Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

WINNER: Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

WINNER: Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

WINNER: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas

J Balvin, Jose

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

WINNER: Karol G, KG0516

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Latin Song

Aventura x Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

Farruko, “Pepas”

WINNER: Kali Uchis, “telepatía”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

The Billboard Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.