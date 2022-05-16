×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Here Are the Winners of Latin Categories at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Kali Uchis won top Latin female artist, Bad Bunny scored top Latin artist, and more.

Kali Uchis billboard music awards
Kali Uchis poses with her awards for Top Latin Female Artist and Top Latin Song in the press room at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brenton Ho

Kali Uchis and Bad Bunny were the big winners of the Latin categories at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards — held Sunday (May 15) — where each took home two awards.

The Puerto Rican hitmaker won top Latin artist and top Latin male artist. Most recently, Bunny notched his second chart-topping album on the Billboard 200 as his latest release, Un Verano Sin Ti, debuted at No. 1 (on the May 21-dated chart). The set marks the second all-Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on the chart. The first was Bad Bunny’s 2020 album El Último Tour del Mundo.

Related

Doja Cat

Here Are the 2022 Billboard Music Awards Winners: Full List

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Bad Bunny

Kali Uchis

Karol G

See latest videos, charts and news

Meanwhile, Uchis scored top Latin female artist and top Latin song for “Telepatía.” The Colombian singer-songwriter’s bilingual track has accumulated more than 1.8 billion global streams after hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay, Latin Pop Airplay and Latin Digital Song Sales charts in 2021. 

The top Latin duo/group award went to Mexican-Amerecian ensemble Eslabon Armado. The regional Mexican group released four consecutive chart-topping albums over the past two years — all of which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Albums chart. Their latest set, Nostalgia, reached the top 10 for the first time on the Billboard 200 with the No. 9 debut.

Karol G won top Latin album thanks to her chart-topping set KG0516, with which she scored her  first No. 1 on Billboard’Top Latin Albums chart. The set boasted the biggest week, by units, for a Latin album by a woman since Shakira’s El Dorado started at No. 2 with 29,000 units in its first week (chart dated June 17, 2017).

Top Latin tour went to legendary group Los Bukis who’s Una Historia Cantada Tour — which reunited the band after 25 years — scored the biggest Latin tour of the year, earning $49.6 million, according to Billboard Boxscore.

Below, see all the Latin artists who won an award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Top Latin Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist
WINNER: Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group
Calibre 50
WINNER: Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
WINNER: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Latin Album
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
J Balvin, Jose
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) 
WINNER: Karol G, KG0516
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Latin Song
Aventura x Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
Farruko, “Pepas”
WINNER: Kali Uchis, “telepatía”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

The Billboard Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad