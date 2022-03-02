Karol G Honored With Rule Breaker Award at 2022 Billboard Women in Music

Karol G performs onstage during Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

During Wednesday evening’s (March 2) Billboard Women in Music awards, Karol G accepted the Rule Breaker Award, which honors female artists who use their music and platform to defy expectations. Previous honorees of the award have included SZA, Alessia Cara, Kehlani and Demi Lovato.

Explore Explore Karol G See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Thanks to hit songs including the collaboration “China” alongside Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, and J Balvin; the Becky G collaboration “MAMII”; the Nicki Minaj collaboration “Tusa”; and solo hits such as “Sejodioto” and “Bichota,” Karol G has topped Billboard‘s year-end top Latin artists female chart for the past three consecutive years — in 2021, 2020 and 2019.

Sabrina Claudio introduced Karol G to the stage during the ceremony, before the artist offered a soft, understated rendition of “El Barco” backed by an all-female band. “El Barco” is included on Karol G’s album KG0516. That album reached No. 20 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2021.

In accepting the Rule Breaker Award, Karol G told the audience, “I’m happy, happy, super happy. I saw this a lot of times on TV, dreaming of one day being here. Thank you, Billboard, for giving me this and for giving me the opportunity to perform in front of all these amazing queens.”

After offering a special thank you to Christina Aguilera, Karol G added, “The world teaches us all the time to see bad things in each other and in ourselves, and what about if we just see the beautiful things in us? I try to do that every day.”

The 2008 Billboard Woman of the Year honoree Ciara served as host for the 2022 ceremony. Other artists honored throughout the evening included Woman of the Year Olivia Rodrigo; Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Rising Star Award recipient Gabby Barrett; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Trailblazer Award recipient Phoebe Bridgers; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.

The 2022 Billboard Women in Music awards aired live via Twitter.