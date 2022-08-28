Kane Brown Delivers a ‘Grand’ & Glowing Performance at 2022 MTV VMAs

Kane Brown at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Kane Brown brought country and the good vibes to the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug. 28), where he performed his brand new single “Grand” live from the Toyota Stage in Fort Lee, N.J.

Brown is the first male country artist to perform on the show, which launched in 1984. He follows Kacey Musgraves and Taylor Swift, who have both taken the stage at the VMAs in the past to represent the country music world.

The performance used mixed-reality technology powered by The Famous Group to showcase the 28-year-old crooner in a glowing green box while he sang his breezy new song, “Grand,” which is set to appear on his upcoming third studio album, Different Man.

“Ain’t life grand?/ Only ones I keep around me is my fam/ No coincidence, it’s always been the plan/And I always keep it trilly with the fans,” Brown sang in the chorus, as the audience kept the energy high by waving glowing green lights in the air.

“I took time with this album and I love every song on the album,” Brown previously told Billboard of his forthcoming 17-song project, which is set to release on Sept. 9. “My wife says it’s her favorite album I’ve ever done.”

Brown’s first two studio albums, Kane Brown and Experiment, both topped Top Country Albums. Experiment also topped the all-genre Billboard 200. While the star isn’t nominated for any VMA trophies this year, he was the only country artist to receive a 2021 nomination (video for good for his hit “Worldwide Beautiful”).