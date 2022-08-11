Kane Brown to Become First Male Country Artist to Perform on VMAs

Kane Brown is set to perform “Grand,” the new single from his upcoming third studio album Different Man, on the MTV Video Music Awards later this month. Brown will be the first male country artist to perform on the show, which launched in 1984.

Kacey Musgraves performed “Star-Crossed” on the show last year. And Taylor Swift performed on the show a few times when she was a core country artist. She sang “You Belong With Me” on the 2009 show (where Kanye West infamously interrupted her acceptance speech), “Innocent” on the 2010 show, and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” on the 2012 show.

This year’s show will be broadcast live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

This isn’t the first time Brown has made news at the VMAs. He was the only country artist to receive a 2021 VMAs nomination (video for good for his hit “Worldwide Beautiful”).

This year, both Musgraves and Swift (again a country core artist, thanks to Red (Taylor’s Version)) are VMA nominees. Both are nominated for best long-form video – Musgraves with “Star-Crossed,” Swift with “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” The latter title is also nominated for video of the year.

Brown will perform “Grand” from the Toyota Stage. This marks Toyota’s fourth year as exclusive sponsor of VMAs remote performances. This year, the performance will utilize mixed-reality technology powered by The Famous Group, the creative technology company behind high-profile mixed-reality activations in the Super Bowl, MLB All-Star Game, and NFL Wild Card Slime Game on Nickelodeon.

Fans will go on a musical journey from New York City to New Jersey in a Toyota Corolla Cross with Brown’s hit “Be Like That” serving as the soundtrack for the trip, leading into his performance on the Toyota Stage.

Different Man is set for release on Sept. 9. Brown’s first two studio albums, Kane Brown and Experiment, both topped Top Country Albums. Experiment also topped the all-genre Billboard 200.

Brown has landed three No. 1 hits on Hot Country Songs – “What Ifs” (featuring Lauren Alaina), “Lose It” and “One Thing Right,” a collab with Marshmello.

Brown has recorded collabs with an exceptionally wide range of partners. In addition to country star Alaina and EDM star Marshmello, he has teamed with Khalid, Nelly, Swae Lee & Khalid, Chris Young, Blackbear, Becky G, John Legend, Thomas Rhett featuring Ava Max, H.E.R. and Brooks & Dunn.

Brown, 28, has won four American Music Awards, two CMT Music Awards and one ACM Award (video of the year for the aforementioned “Worldwide Beautiful”).

Anitta, J Balvin with Ryan Castro, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco are also set to perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X are this year’s leading VMA nominees with seven nods each. These three hip-hop stars are followed closely by Doja Cat (the year’s top female nominee) and Harry Styles, each of whom received six nods. Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd received five nods each. BTS is the most nominated group or duo, with four nods. The full list of nominations can be found here.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, Aug. 19. Voting for best new artist remains active into the show.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers; Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as executives in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent. Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive.