Kane Brown Pays Tribute to His Hometown With ‘One Mississippi’ at 2021 AMAs

Performing from Tennessee State University, Brown brought the house down.

Kane Brown
Kane Brown performs onstage at Tennessee State University for the 2021 American Music Awards broadcast on November 21, 2021. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MRC

When it came time for Kane Brown to deliver his performance at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 21), the country star decided to make his hometown of Chattanooga, TN feel the love.

Performing his new hit single “One Mississippi,” Brown appeared not on the stage of Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater, but from Tennessee State University. Surrounded by dancing college fans, the singer — clad in an acid-washed sweater and some black jeans — brought the crowd to their feet with a stirring performance, getting them to sing along to the infectious hook before the song came to a close.

BTS winning at 2021 AMAs

Here Are All the 2021 American Music Awards Winners: Updating Live

Before his performance, Brown also got to give fans at home a quick tour of his hometown of Chattanooga (while also paying tribute to his other hometown of Fort Oglethorpe, GA), driving past his childhood home, his high school, and even his grandmother’s house, where he first started filming himself performing. “I know where I came from, and it’s never gonna change,” Brown said.

“One Mississippi” recently marked Brown’s latest achievement on the Hot Country Songs chart, as he notched his 10th top 10 placement with the song reaching No. 9 on the latest chart (dated Nov. 20,  2021).

Brown was nominated at Sunday’s awards for favorite country song alongside Chris Young for their single “Famous Friends,” where the pair ultimately lost out to Gabby Barrett for her hit “The Good Ones.”

The American Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.  

