Julianne Hough & Skylar Astin to Co-Host ‘The Tony Awards: Act One’

Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show on Pluto TV, on Sunday June 11 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. ET/3:30-5:00 p.m. PT.

Related Ariana DeBose Returns to Host 2023 Tony Awards

Both stars have found success both on stage and television. Hough, star of last season’s Broadway play Potus, has received three Primetime Emmy nominations for outstanding choreography on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. She won in 2015.

Astin, who originated the role of Georg in the Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening, stars in the CBS sitcom So Help Me Todd.

Viewers can access The Tony Awards: Act One on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Pluto TV Celebrity” channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required).

Immediately following the pre-show, The 76th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live coast-to-coast from the United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights, from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/5:00-8:00 p.m. PT on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

DeBose, a Tony nominee for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and an Oscar winner for the reboot of West Side Story, also hosted last year’s Tony broadcast. She’s hosted the Tonys two years running since Neil Patrick Harris hosted three years in a row from 2011-13.

The Tony Awards have been televised since 1967, and have been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions – a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing – and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.