John Stamos Calls Out Tony Awards For Leaving Bob Saget Out of In Memoriam: ‘Do the Right Thing!’

When most people think of beloved late comedian Bob Saget the images that come to mind are his run as Danny Tanner on Full House, as the long-running host of America’s Funniest Home Videos or maybe as a shockingly foul-mouthed stand-up comedian.

But on Sunday afternoon (June 12), Saget’s old Full House co-star, John Stamos, called out the Tony Awards just hours before that night’s 75th annual awards broadcast failed to recognized his good friend’s contributions to the Great White Way. “Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards,” Stamos tweeted.

“Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God,” Stamos said of Saget’s 2007 Broadway debut as Man in Chair in The Drowsy Chaperone and his return to the boards in 2015 as Pastor Greg in Hand to God. Sunday night’s In Memoriam segment did not include Saget, though it did honor such beloved stars as Sidney Poitier, Stephen Sondheim, Peter Scolari, David Birney, Meat Loaf, Robert Morse, Joan Didion, Ivan Reitman and more; Saget’s name is featured on the expanded list on the Tony’s website, a practice that has become commonplace for a number of awards broadcasts.

“Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him,” Stamos added. While Saget’s Broadway performances were a small part of his career, in introducing the In Memoriam segment featuring a performance from Billy Porter, Laurence Fishburne explained that the theater community had lost a great number of “cherished friends and colleagues” since the last time they gathered, including some that may not be marquee names to general audiences.

“Others may not have been as well known beyond the 26 square blocks known as Broadway, but their contributions behind the scenes were equally vital to the American theater,” Fishburne said. “We remember some of them now, along with all of our colleagues whose brilliance will forever enlighten future artists and admirers.”

See Stamos’ tweet below.