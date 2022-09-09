John Legend & Zedd Have Key Roles in 2022 Emmy Broadcast

Two top music stars will have key roles in the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast on Monday Sept. 12. John Legend will perform “Pieces” from his new album Legend over the In Memoriam segment. Also, Zedd will DJ for the evening, a role that has gained prominence on awards shows in recent years.

The song performed over the In Memoriam spot on awards shows is usually well-known. On the Primetime Emmys in 2020, for example, H.E.R. performed Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” The previous year, Halsey sang “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper and Rob Hyman. Both songs were No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 (for Sinead O’Connor and Lauper, respectively).

But this will be the second year in a row that the In Memoriam song will be a song that is unknown to most Emmy viewers. Last year, Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste performed Bridges’ song “River.”

Legend has performed on the Emmys previously. In 2018, he joined Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Ricky Martin, Andy Samberg and RuPaul to perform a piece of comic special material, “We Solved It!,” about how the Emmys had supposedly solved the diversity issue.

The Television Academy also announced that comedian Sam Jay will act as the show’s announcer.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards is set to air live coast-to-coast from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on NBC. The show will simultaneously stream live on Peacock. The ceremony, to be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be produced by Done+Dusted in association with Hudlin Entertainment and directed by Hamish Hamilton.