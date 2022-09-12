John Legend Performs ‘Pieces’ for Moving 2022 Emmys In Memoriam Segment

John Legend took the stage at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night (Sept. 12) to deliver a moving, emotional rendition of “Pieces” from his freshly released eighth studio album, Legend.

The song was performed during the In Memoriam segment, which paid respects to many of the performers and behind-the-scenes players who lent their talent to our TV screens over the years, including Betty White, Vin Scully, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, James Caan, Louie Anderson, Anne Heche, Ray Liotta, Sidney Poitier and more.

Legend has performed on the Emmys in the past. In 2018, he joined Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Ricky Martin, Andy Samberg and RuPaul to perform the comedic piece “We Solved It!,” about how the Emmys had supposedly solved their diversity issue.

The artist also completed his EGOT status in 2018 when he took home the outstanding variety special (live) award for his work as a producer on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert at the Creative Arts Emmys. He is the second-youngest person to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Legend has won 12 Grammys throughout his career, and in 2015, he and Common took home the Oscar for best original song for “Glory,” which was featured in the movie Selma. In 2017, he won a Tony in the best revival of a play category for his role as a co-producer of Jitney.