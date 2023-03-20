John Fogerty to Receive Music for Life Award at 2023 NAMM Show: Exclusive

John Fogerty will be presented with the National Association of Music Merchants’ (NAMM) prestigious Music for Life Award at the 2023 NAMM Show, the organization revealed on Monday (March 20).

Explore Explore John Fogerty See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Grammy-winning composer and musician will receive the entertainment technology industry’s highest honor on April 13 in Anaheim, California, in recognition to his lifelong contributions to music and his commitment to inspiring music makers worldwide. With the award, Fogerty will join a list of iconic past recipients including Quincy Jones, Garth Brooks, Melissa Etheridge, Jason Mraz, Graham Nash, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Yoko Ono, Henry Mancini, Bob Weir and Nancy Wilson. Most recently, Kenny Loggins was presented with the award in 2022.

“John Fogerty is a living example of inspiration and character, as a singer, guitarist, songwriter, and artistic visionary,” said NAMM President and CEO Joe Lamond in a press statement. “When I was 10, my dad brought home the Creedence Clearwater Revival album Green River and said, ‘Play like this.’ That moment started my own musical journey, and I imagine many walking The NAMM Show floor can say the same thing. Honoring him with the Music for Life Award will be a personal highlight for me and a huge privilege for all NAMM members.”

The exciting news comes following an already great year for Fogerty, who gained worldwide control of his Creedence Clearwater Revival publishing rights in January after a half-century struggle. The treasure trove includes such rock classics as “Proud Mary,” “Down on the Corner,” Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising” “Up Around the Bend” and “Green River.”

Fogerty and his band will also be hitting the road this year for The Celebration Tour, where he’ll be joined by his sons Shane and Tyler, as well as their band, Hearty Har.

Registration is open for the 2023 NAMM Show. Sign up here.