Jimmy Kimmel Set to Host 2023 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023. This will be the funnyman’s third time as host, which will put him in a tie with Billy Crystal and Steve Martin for hosting the most Oscar ceremonies in this century. Kimmel hosted back-to-back broadcasts in 2017 and 2018.

“We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage,” executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner said in a statement. “We know he will be funny and ready for anything!”

Kimmel was characteristically irreverent in his remarks. “Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap,” he said in a statement. “Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no,” said Kimmel.

Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which bowed on Jan. 26, 2003. He recently signed a three-year contract extension, making him one of the longest running talk show hosts in American television history.

Kimmel has also hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards the last three times ABC has broadcast the show – in 2012, 2016 and 2020. (The Emmys rotate among the three legacy networks and Fox.)

Bob Hope remains the top Oscar host of all time, with 19 appearances as host or co-host. The legendary comedian is followed by Crystal (nine times), Johnny Carson (five) and Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon (four each).

Molly McNearney will also serve as an executive producer of the Oscars, alongside Weiss and Kirshner.

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.