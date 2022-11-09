Jimmie Allen Drops Out of CMA Awards Performance

Jimmie Allen won’t be performing at Wednesday night’s (Nov. 9) 56th annual CMA Awards, where he was scheduled to team with Zac Brown Band and Marcus King for “Out in the Middle.”

“I was looking forward to performing with my friends @zacbrownband and @realmarcusking at the @countrymusic Awards, unfortunately I’m under the weather and won’t be able to. I’m looking forward to watching them and the other performers tonight,” Allen said on social media.

Last year, Allen won new artist of the year at the CMA Awards, making him the first Black artist to win in the category since Darius Rucker in 2009 (Allen was previously nominated in the same category in 2020).

Other performances set to take place Wednesday evening include Brothers Osborne with The War and Treaty doing a rendition of a Rolling Stones classic, as well as several artists — including Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood — honoring late singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn. Ashley McBryde will be joined by Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack and more to perform the Linda Ronstadt classic “When Will I Be Loved,” which was included on McBryde’s recent album Lindeville.

Kelsea Ballerini will team up with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce for a performance of “You’re Drunk, Go Home,” from Ballerini’s Subject to Change album. Additionally, Alan Jackson will receive the 2022 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2022 CMA Awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and will air live on ABC on Wednesday night from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.