In 1966, Jerry Moss Won a Grammy for Record of the Year

Jerry Moss, who died Wednesday (Aug. 16) at age 88, received many honors in his lifetime. He and Herb Alpert, his business partner and friend of more than six decades, received a Trustees Award from the Recording Academy in 1997. Nine years later, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (One of A&M’s top stars, Sting, did the honors.)

Moss also won a Grammy in competition. In 1966, Alpert and the Tijuana Brass’ propulsive instrumental “A Taste of Honey” won the Grammy for record of the year. Alpert won two awards in that category, as both the artist and co-producer – with Moss.

“A Taste of Honey” was the second instrumental to win a Grammy for record of the year, following Percy Faith and His Orchestra’s serene “Theme From A Summer Place.” The two records were released just five years apart, but they sound decades apart, with the dynamic Alpert hit sounding much more contemporary.

Moss and Alpert were also nominated for album of the year that year for co-producing Alpert’s blockbuster Whipped Cream and Other Delights. The following year, they were nominated for both record of the year and album of the year for co-producing Alpert and the TJB’s “What Now My Love” and the ensemble’s album of the same name. (Again, Alpert was also recognized as the artist.)

Moss landed his fifth and final Grammy nomination in 1973 for co-producing the original cast album from Cyrano with legendary producer Phil Ramone (who died in 2013). It was nominated for best score from the original cast show album.