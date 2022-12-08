Jerrod Carmichael Set to Host 2023 Golden Globes

Jerrod Carmichael is set to host the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The three-hour telecast will air live coast-to-coast on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on NBC and Peacock.

The 79th Annual Golden Globes wasn’t broadcast in January. In support of boycotts of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) by various media companies, actors and other creatives over a lack of diversity in the organization, NBC declined to televise the show. The HFPA held the presentation privately, with the results announced via press release and on the Golden Globe Awards’ social media pages – a humbling fall-from-grace for a show that was long one of the top-rated and most entertaining awards shows on the awards calendar.

The crisis stemmed from a report in The Los Angeles Times that revealed that the organization didn’t include a single Black voting member. The organization has since made efforts to boost the diversity of its voting body. The upcoming show’s executive producer, Jesse Collins, and host, Carmichael, are both Black, in an obvious effort to show that it has gotten the message about the need for diversity. Carmichael will be the show’s first Black host since Shaun Robinson co-hosted the 2007 show.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA, said in a statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

“Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style,” said Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, who is set to executive produce the show the show with Dionne Harmon, a top executive in his company. “We’re all thrilled to have him host this year’s show.”

The show will be produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA.

Carmichael, Collins and Harmon all won their first Primetime Emmy Awards this year. Carmichael won outstanding writing for a variety special for his HBO special Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel. Collins and Harmon both won outstanding variety special (live) as executive producer and co-executive producer, respectively, of The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent.

Carmichael shared his personal coming-out story on Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel. He received a second Emmy nomination this year for his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. The comedian rose to fame in 2014 in the comedy film Neighbors and with his first HBO stand-up special, Love at the Store, directed by Spike Lee. Carmichael went on to co-create, co-write, produce and star in The Carmichael Show, a semi-biographical sitcom that aired on NBC for three seasons starting in 2015. In 2017, Bo Burnham directed his sophomore HBO special, Jerrod Carmichael: 8. Burnham also directed Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, and received an Emmy nod for his efforts.

The Golden Globe Awards is one of the few awards shows that honor both film and television. It long had a reputation as “Hollywood’s party of the year.” The question now is whether, after a scandal that took it off the air for a year, it can regain that status.