Jennifer Lopez Gives Romantic Debut Performance of ‘On My Way’ at 2021 AMAs

The song comes from her upcoming film 'Marry Me.'

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez performs onstage for the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater broadcast on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MRC

Jennifer Lopez is set to star alongside Maluma and Owen Wilson in the upcoming 2022 romantic comedy Marry Me, and to give fans a tease of the film’s soundtrack, the superstar took the stage at the American Music Awards to perform the movie’s first promotional single “On My Way.”

Complete with a mid-performance outfit change into a pink-toned bridal gown, scenes from the upcoming movie playing on screens around her. In addition to tossing a bouquet, J. Lo belted the passionate lyrics: And every heartbreak was a yellow brick road / Pointing me straight, just taking me home / I was never lost, I was just passing through / I was on my way to you.”

In Marry Me, which hits theaters on Valentine’s Day, Latin pop star Kat Valdez (Lopez) finds out that her on-stage partner (Maluma) has been having an affair behind her back. On the day of their massive, livestreamed wedding, Lopez’s character chooses to marry a random stranger, math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), who was holding a “Marry Me” sign by accident at the show. Catch the trailer that dropped last week here, where you can hear “On My Way” around the 2:30 mark.

