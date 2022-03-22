Jennifer Lopez Tearfully Accepts Icon Award at 2022 iHeartRadio Awards: ‘I’m Just Getting Started’

Jennifer Lopez accepts the Icon Award onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022.

Jennifer Lopez was honored with the Icon Award at the 2022 iHeartRadio Awards on Tuesday evening (Mar. 22), walking out on stage to accept her award in plunge V-neck olive dress, reminiscent of her famous Versace dress that made headlines at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Explore Explore Jennifer Lopez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I wish I could tell you awards are the most important thing to me, but thats not true,” she said to the crowd at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium. “Don’t think I don’t appreciate the shiny, sparkly things, because I do!”

“That’s not why I do this,” she continued, tears welling up in her eyes. “I do it for you guys. Because the love you give me, and the appreciation and kindness, and the way you let me into your lives, even in a small way, means the most.”

“You did that. You did that for me. You made that dream come true,” she said. “Thank you believing in me even when I didn’t. Thank you for teaching me who I really am. Icon! I can overcome negativity and so can you every single moment.”

Lopez concluded her speech with a promise: “Let me tell you something else, I’m just getting started.”

The speech was met with a standing ovation, with Lopez’s two children and boyfriend, Ben Affleck, in the front row. The iHeartRadio Icon Award previously went to Bon Jovi (2018) and Elton John (2021).

Lopez then went on to perform a medley of hits, introduced by Billy Porter and a catwalk of drag stars flaunting a fashion show of the Icon Award recipient’s most beloved looks, from the aforementioned Versace dress to her “Jenny From the Block” music video look and many more.

Lopez then appeared on a platform that read “Equality,” and went on perform “Get Right” and her latest single, “On My Way,” from her recent romantic comedy, Marry Me.