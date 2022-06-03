Jennifer Lopez to Receive the Generation Award at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the Generation Award at this year’s 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards as a celebration of the multi-hyphenate star’s many achievements in film and television. The network announced the news on Friday (June 3), revealing that Lopez will receive the lifetime achievement award during Sunday’s (June 5) event.

The show, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, will air live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on MTV at 8 p.m. ET. The Generation Award celebrates actors whose contributions to film and TV have made them household names. Among the previous recipients of the Award are: Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey and the entire Fast & Furious franchise.

This year’s show will also feature Awkwafina presenting the comedic genius award to Jack Black, alongside other presenters including Billy Eichner, Chris Evans and Rebel Wilson. Snoop Dogg (a.k.a. DJ Snoopadelic), will DJ the night’s festivities.

Lopez, 52, an actress, singer, producer, dancer and entrepreneur first broke through as one of the “Fly Girl” dancers on the beloved Fox sketch comedy series In Living Color before scoring her breakthrough big screen role in 1997’s Selena. In addition to appearing in such hit films as Anaconda, Out of Sight and Hustlers — her films have a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion — she is the only artist to ever have a No. 1 album (J. Lo) and No. 1 film (The Wedding Planner) simultaneously.

Earlier this year she returned to romantic comedy with Owen Wilson and Maluma in Marry Me and will next be seen in the documentary HALFTIME, which will premiere on Netflix on June 14. The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be followed by Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, hosted by Tayshia Adams (airing at 10 p.m. ET); both shows will be simulcast on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Night, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 and air internationally on MTV in over 170 countries.