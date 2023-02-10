Jennifer Lopez Pokes Fun at Ben Affleck’s ‘Happy Face’ After Viral Grammys Meme

Ben Affleck was there to support Jennifer Lopez at the Grammys Sunday (Feb. 5), and now, she’s returning the favor by promoting his new movie — but not without poking a little fun at his viral “happy face” in the process.

The actor has been the subject of good-natured jokes for years thanks to his seeming distaste for public events and his glum, “don’t wanna be here” default expression that’s been photographed and meme-ified time and time again. So when Affleck was spotted several times looking, well, miserable at the Grammys, he immediately started going viral all over again.

And while sharing the trailer for the Gone Girl star’s upcoming movie Air on social media, Lopez couldn’t resist making a joke of her own. “My husband’s happy face,” she captioned a homemade meme added to the beginning of the trailer, featuring a still image from the film of Affleck looking tense.

“AIR … cannot wait!” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer wrote Thursday (Feb. 9) of the film, which Affleck both directed and acted in.

J. Lo’s followers loved her gentle dig at the Good Will Hunting actor, with whom she said she had “the best time” at the Grammys in an Instagram post following the ceremony. “He was bored to death at the Grammys, but we all love him anyways….,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “God Bless Ben!!”

The internet’s fixation with “Sad Affleck” memes dates back to 2016, when shots of the Oscar-winning star looking downcast during an interview for Batman v Superman were picked up and passed around by folks on social media who felt both amused and endeared by his all too relatable expression. Every time he’s been photographed in a similar light — morosely fumbling with a large Dunkin Donuts order or taking a dispirited cigarette break, to name some examples — the meme-making continues.

The Grammys were no exception. “Sad Affleck” lovers had a ball cracking jokes about the frowning actor being a symbol for “every introvert everywhere.” One person tweeted, “however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now.”

Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% 🪫 #GRAMMYs #SaveBen pic.twitter.com/Yv5zmzbPhr — Dr. Kinda Decent Human (@amsi81) February 6, 2023

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

See Jennifer Lopez’s customized trailer of Ben Affleck’s new movie below: