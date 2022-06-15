Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Becoming an EGOT Winner: ‘Look What God Can Do’

Jennifer Hudson poses in the press room at the 75th Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on June 12th, 2022 in New York City.

Jennifer Hudson took to social media on Tuesday (June 14) to celebrate becoming an EGOT winner.

“Wow !!! I am overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support that I am Still receiving and I’m still processing this whole new ground,” the star wrote alongside a video of herself toasting with friends after clinching her win at the Tony Awards Sunday night (June 12). “What an honor ! Thank u all for being with me on this journey. I could not live this life without u. Like I said when I won my Oscar, look what God can do. Well He did it again!”

At the Tonys, Hudson took home a trophy for producing best musical winner A Strange Loop. Over the course of her acclaimed career, she’s also won the Oscar for best supporting actress (for 2006’s Dreamgirls), two Grammy awards (best R&B album for 2009’s Jennifer Hudson, and best musical theater album for 2017’s The Color Purple), and a Daytime Emmy Award for 2021’s Baba Yaga.

By completing her EGOT status, the multi-hyphenate joins an elite list of just 16 other Hollywood power players to have done the same, including Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Alan Menken, and fellow coach on The Voice John Legend.

Hudson’s big win also drives home further the point Randy Jackson recently made while reflecting on American Idol‘s 20th anniversary that the show “missed a little bit” by eliminating the singer way back in season three. However, it’s safe to say that her career has certainly rebounded from that shocking seventh-place finish.

Watch Hudson celebrate her EGOT win below.