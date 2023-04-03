×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Jelly Roll Geeked Out Over Gwen Stefani at the 2023 CMT Music Awards

The rising star revealed No Doubt was the second concert he ever attended.

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll performs onstage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Christopher Polk

Jelly Roll may have performed at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday night (April 2), but the performer he was most excited to see was none other than Gwen Stefani.

Related

Olivia Lux, Jan Sport, Kelsea Ballerini, Kennedy Davenport, Manila Luzon, CMT Music Awards

Which Was Your Favorite Performance at the 2023 CMT Music Awards? Vote!

“My second concert ever was No Doubt,” he reveled to Entertainment Tonight on the award show’s red carpet. “We was at an amphitheater, it s–t storm rained, I mean just rain storm, we were mud sliding dancing to ‘Spiderwebs’ — it was awesome.”

Luckily for the rising country-hip-hop hybrid, he got a sneak peek of Stefani’s performance during rehearsals for the show, telling the outlet before her set, “I can’t say anything but I can say she looks like Gwen Stefani. What I seen was a real throwback.”

The throwback turned out to be the singer’s performance of No Doubt’s smash single “Just a Girl” from 1995’s Tragic Kingdom with help from Carly Pearce. For his own performance, Jelly Roll brought his song “Need a Favor” to the stage backed by a full gospel choir.

Related

Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani, CMT Music Awards

Gwen Stefani and Carly Pearce Link Up for Genre-Bending ‘Just a Girl’ at 2023 CMT…

“This is my first everything,” he continued. “First live TV performance, first TV show performance, first award show nomination, first time I’ve done anything like this, this is a big night of firsts for me … I’m somewhere between nervous and cloud nine, so I’m just, I’m excited man. It feels so good, it’s like the return of the prodigal son, it’s like finally coming home, man.”

During the ceremony, Jelly Roll wound up taking home his very first awards show trophies as well, winning male video of the year, male breakthrough video of the year and the CMT digital-first performance of the year for “Son of a Sinner.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad