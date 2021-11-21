Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood Deliver Gripping ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ at the 2021 AMAs

Country crooners Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood sang from their hearts as they delivered a moving rendition of their duet “If I Didn’t Love You” during Sunday night’s 2021 American Music Awards.

The duo was clad in black as they sang from an outdoor locale in Nashville. Aldean played the piano throughout the performance.

Underwood and Aldean hit the stage after Tyler the Creator’s spooky performance of “Massa.” Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak previously kicked off the star-studded award show, hosted by Cardi B, by performing their new song “Smokin’ Out the Window” from their debut studio album, An Evening with Silk Sonic.

Aldean and Underwood released their summer single “If I Didn’t Love You” in July. It peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart last month. The track will appear on Aldean’s upcoming double album Macon, Georgia, set to be released on April 22. The 30-track project’s title pays homage to the singer’s southern hometown.

