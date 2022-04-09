×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Jack Harlow Gets Slimed After 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards Performance

The rapper ended his set covered in green slime.

Jack Harlow Kids Choice Awards
Jack Harlow is slimed onstage during the Nickelodeon's 2022 Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on April 9, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Jack Harlow‘s performance at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards was topped off with a burst of slime.

The rapper brought a medley of “Nail Tech,” “Industry Baby” (without Lil Nas X) and his newest single, “First Class,” to this year’s show that aired on Nickelodeon Saturday night (April 9). He ended his set covered in green slime.

“Bucket list,” he commented on Instagram after the performance, which took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Explore

Explore

Jack Harlow

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Harlow was nominated for favorite breakout artist, an award that ended up going to Olivia Rodrigo. Chlöe, Glass Animals, Saweetie and Walker Hayes were also up for the award.

Watch Harlow perform and get slimed below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad