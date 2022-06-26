Jack Harlow Wears Lil Nas X Shirt on 2022 BET Awards Red Carpet

Jack Harlow is showing his support for Lil Nas X on the 2022 BET Awards red carpet.

Over the past few weeks, Lil Nas X has publicly shared his displeasure with BET after receiving zero nominations for the network’s 2022 awards ceremony — in since-deleted tweets and with a new single, “Late to Da Party.” Harlow, meanwhile, will be performing on the show and is nominated for best male hip-hop artist.

On Sunday (June 26), Harlow arrived at the BET Awards wearing a Lil Nas X T-shirt, paired with pants and shoes by Givenchy.

“wow i really love this man,” Lil Nas X immediately tweeted as photos of Harlow’s red carpet style surfaced.

Harlow uploaded a video clip of himself sporting the Lil Nas X tee on the red carpet in an Instagram Story.

The pair previously collaborated on the hit “Industry Baby,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in October.

“Thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again,” Lil Nas X had tweeted in early June, despite having what he called “3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album.” He continued, “I just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible.”

BET responded with a statement on June 7, saying, “We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a best new artist BET Award in 2020, and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice: He performed ‘Old Town Road’ with Billy Ray Cyrus at BET Awards 2019 and his BET Awards 2021 performance was a highlight of our show. No one cheered louder that night than BET.”

“We really do deeply value and respect Lil Nas X so we were caught off guard by the assertion,” BET CEO Scott Mills told Billboard in an interview published on Sunday. “We work really hard to be extraordinarily inclusive in all we do in terms of the awards show and depictions in our film and TV content. Notwithstanding the hard work we do, we have to understand that there might be opportunities for improvement in some of our practices. So we are looking at our processes to figure out any blind spots that might have contributed to any outcomes. We’ll go through that exercise because we are committed to making sure that we are sensitive to any potential for unconscious bias.”