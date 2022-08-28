Jack Harlow Brings Out Fergie for Surprise ‘First Class’ / ‘Glamorous’ Medley at 2022 VMAs

Jack Harlow and Fergie perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Jack Harlow arrived at the 2022 MTV VMAs with a “First Class” performance and surprise “Glamorous” appearance by Fergie on Sunday night (Aug. 28).

Harlow — who is “anchoring” the show alongside Video Vanguard Award recipient Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J — first came onto the scene as a flight attendant serenading his A-list passengers, including Saucy Santana, Chlöe, Lil Nas X and Avril Lavigne, with his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “First Class.”

He later touched down at Prudential Center in New Jersey in a black sequined blouse, causing the live audience to swoon by signing autographs and holding hands with fans before surprising them with another superstar: Fergie.

The pop star began performing her 2007 Hot 100 No. 1 song, which is sampled in Harlow’s “First Class,” in a black feather boa and sequined T-shirt dress that had “First Class” written in big red letters all over it. After he brought out Brandy at the 2022 BET Awards back in June, Harlow’s proving he’s the kind of guy to give all the queens who came before him their well-deserved spot on the stage right next to him. With their arms around each other, Harlow and Fergie led the crowd in a “If you ain’t got no money, take yo’ broke a– home” chant derived from her original song.

Shortly after his performance, Harlow and LNX took home the award for best collaboration for the Hot 100 chart-topper “Industry Baby.” Harlow is also up for video of the year (“Industry Baby”), artist of the year, best direction (“Industry Baby”), best art direction (“Industry Baby”), best visual effects (“Industry Baby”), best choreography (“Industry Baby”) and song of the summer (“First Class”).

Watch Jack Harlow and Fergie’s performance below: