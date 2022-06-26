Jack Harlow Brings Out Brandy, Lil Wayne & DJ Drama for 2022 BET Awards Performance

Jack Harlow and Brandy perform at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles.

After showing his support for Lil Nas X on the 2022 BET Awards red carpet, Jack Harlow continued to surprise the crowd for his performance at the awards show held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday (June 26).

In what looked like a kickback in a makeshift basement, Harlow sported an all black outfit with a silver chain as he began his set with “Poison.” DJ Drama provided the sounds for the set as the Louisville rapper delivered his verse on the Come Home the Kids Miss You album cut. Lil Wayne then stepped in to deliver his featured verse on the track.

Transitioning into his second and final song of the evening, “First Class” — which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in April — Harlow took center stage with background dancers in tow. He performed the song almost entirely solo — until bringing out surprise guest Brandy for her “First Class” freestyle.

The R&B singer had originally recorded the playful diss after Harlow couldn’t recognize one of her classic songs — “Angel in Disguise” — in his interview with Hot 97 back in May. The camera flashed Brandy’s brother Ray-J, who seemed amused by the whole thing, before Harlow and the singer closed out the performance with a two-step and hug.

In May, Harlow released his sophomore studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. He is nominated for best male hip-hop artist alongside Drake, Future, J. Cole, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Baby.

Taraji P. Henson hosted the ceremony for the second year in a row. Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to receive the lifetime achievement award, and will perform a star-studded set that includes Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, Nas and more. Leading in nominations this year is Doja Cat with six, followed by Drake and Ari Lennox with four.