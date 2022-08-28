J Balvin & Ryan Castro Bring Reggaeton Collab ‘Nivel De Perreo’ to 2022 VMAs

Ryan Castro and J Balvin perform onstage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Following BLACKPINK‘s debut at the MTV Video Music Awards, J Balvin and Ryan Castro immediately took center stage for their televised premiere of “Nivel de Perreo.”

Honoring the music award’s most diverse lineup yet, the two Colombian acts from Medellin brought their latest reggaeton collaboration to the masses with a live performance. On stage, Balvin rocked an all-zebra-print pants and a coat that matched his animal print hairdo, and Castro rocked black wide-leg slacks and a fuzzy red sweater. The two were joined on stage by a group of robot-like dancers while a large 3D robot doll flaunted her best perreo (reggaeton dancing) skills.

“Directamente desde Medellin, Colombia,” Castro, a former Billboard Latin Artist on the Rise, proudly said at the end of the performance.

Balvin is nominated for his Skrillex-assisted single “In Da Getto” in the best Latin category alongside Anitta’s “Envolver,” Bad Bunny’s “Titi Me Pregunto,” Becky and Karol G’s “Mamiii,” Daddy Yankee’s “Remix,” and Farruko’s “Pepas.”

Balvin has won the best Latin category three years in a row since its inception in 2018, for “Mi Gente” with Willy Williams (2018), “Con Altura” with Rosalia and El Guincho (2019), and “Que Pena” with Maluma in 2020. Last year, Billie Eilish and Rosalia nabbed the award with their hazy collab “Lo Vas A Olvidar.”

The 2022 VMAs were held on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The show was first broadcast from that venue three years ago. For the third year in a row, the VMAs simulcasted on The CW Network, making the show available to an expanded broadcast audience, in addition to BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.